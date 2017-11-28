Business

San Francisco approves rules on recreational pot stores

By JANIE HAR Associated Press

November 28, 2017 10:40 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

San Francisco supervisors approved regulations for the sale of recreational marijuana following weeks of emotional debate over where to allow new stores.

Rules approved by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors Tuesday call for a 600-foot (180-meter) buffer zone between stores and schools, comparable to the distance required for places that sell alcohol or tobacco.

Recreational sales become legal in California on Jan. 1, although cities and counties are still struggling to devise rules for local permits that growers or retailers need for state permits.

Older Chinese immigrants opposed to marijuana use packed Tuesday's meeting to urge a barrier greater than 600 feet between stores and schools and other places children might gather.

Cannabis fans also attended Tuesday's meeting to encourage supervisors to hurry up and pass regulations.

