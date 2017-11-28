Eni receives federal permit for US Arctic offshore drilling

In this October 17, 2017 photo provided by the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, oil production equipment appears on Spy Island, an artificial island in state waters of Alaska's Beaufort Sea. The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement announced Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, it has approved an application from Eni U.S. Operating Co. Inc. to drill exploratory wells on federal submerged lands from Spy Island.

Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement via AP

Guy Hayes