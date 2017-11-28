Business

Backers, foes of Keystone XL seek clarification in ruling

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 10:50 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

LINCOLN, Neb.

The developer of the Keystone XL pipeline and the project's opponents are asking Nebraska regulators to clarify their recent decision to approve an alternative pipeline route through the state.

Attorneys for pipeline developer TransCanada and landowners who want to stop it both filed motions for the Nebraska Public Service Commission to reconsider its decision.

The commission approved a pathway but didn't pick TransCanada's preferred route, which has undergone numerous local, state and federal reviews.

A TransCanada spokesman says the company filed its motion in hopes that commissioners will answer lingering questions about the decision. The company intends to file an amended application with the commission.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

An attorney for the landowners is asking the commission to make clear that commissioners expressly denied TransCanada's preferred route for the project.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

    The Brady Act made background checks a requirement for guns purchased through licensed dealers. Here’s a brief look at how the current system works.

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?
Coast shoppers back in line for Black Friday deals 1:40

Coast shoppers back in line for Black Friday deals
The Sun Herald is preparing your Black Friday ads. Are you ready? 0:48

The Sun Herald is preparing your Black Friday ads. Are you ready?

View More Video