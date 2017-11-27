Starbucks releases another holiday cup. This time, it's red.

This photo shows Starbucks' cups with a new design at a Starbucks coffee shop in New York on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. If this year's Starbucks holiday cup wasn't red enough, the chain is releasing another one this week that's mostly that color. The new cup, in stores for a limited time, has a white heart in the middle and an illustration of two hands making a heart shape. Hiro Komae AP Photo