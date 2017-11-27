Buying a gun on the Coast? Here’s why you could fail the background check

More Videos 1:51 When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? Pause 2:03 Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood 1:07 Black woman defends confederate flag purse 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:28 Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson breaks down the Rebels' win 0:56 Gulfport firefighters extricate woman from truck after wreck 2:09 Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 0:58 Shop local and natural this holiday season 1:58 Southport Line wants to “elevate” the po-boy game in Biloxi Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? The Brady Act made background checks a requirement for guns purchased through licensed dealers. Here’s a brief look at how the current system works. The Brady Act made background checks a requirement for guns purchased through licensed dealers. Here’s a brief look at how the current system works. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

The Brady Act made background checks a requirement for guns purchased through licensed dealers. Here’s a brief look at how the current system works. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy