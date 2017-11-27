A lone observer sits in the north gallery of the House chambers at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Friday morning, Feb. 26, 2016. The House had an extraordinarily contentious Thursday, and it was unclear how much they would accomplish Friday as they were in recess much of the morning.
A lone observer sits in the north gallery of the House chambers at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Friday morning, Feb. 26, 2016. The House had an extraordinarily contentious Thursday, and it was unclear how much they would accomplish Friday as they were in recess much of the morning. Rogelio V. Solis AP
A lone observer sits in the north gallery of the House chambers at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Friday morning, Feb. 26, 2016. The House had an extraordinarily contentious Thursday, and it was unclear how much they would accomplish Friday as they were in recess much of the morning. Rogelio V. Solis AP

Business

Mississippi lawmakers seek higher reserves, less spending

Associated Press

November 27, 2017 11:35 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

JACKSON, Miss.

Top Mississippi lawmakers, seeking to put more money in reserve, propose small cuts for most state agencies in the coming year.

The Joint Legislative Budget Committee, meeting Monday, adopted a plan that would cut more than 1 percent from overall state spending in the 2019 budget year, which begins July 1.

It would be the second straight decline in state spending after sharp midyear cuts during the 2017 budget year, followed by more cuts as the current year's budget was written. That lack of money has sparked tuition increases at community colleges and public universities, and has weighed on other education spending.

The committee's recommendations, although influential, are typically altered during the legislative session, as agencies appeal for more money and the revenue picture becomes clearer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

    The Brady Act made background checks a requirement for guns purchased through licensed dealers. Here’s a brief look at how the current system works.

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?
Coast shoppers back in line for Black Friday deals 1:40

Coast shoppers back in line for Black Friday deals
The Sun Herald is preparing your Black Friday ads. Are you ready? 0:48

The Sun Herald is preparing your Black Friday ads. Are you ready?

View More Video