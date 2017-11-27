Business

City in western Georgia could get its 1st solar farm

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 03:24 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

COLUMBUS, Ga.

A city in Georgia might be getting its first solar farm.

The Ledger-Enquirer reports that George Mori, president of an Atlanta-based company called SoLAmerica Energy, appeared before the Columbus Council recently with a proposal to develop what he called "an urban solar farm."

Deputy City Manager Pam Hodge says the city is working on an agreement with the Development Authority of Columbus to lease a 22-acre (9-hectare) site. If the council approves of the lease, Hodge says the solar farm would generate $25,000 a year in city revenue from leasing and taxes.

Mori says SoLAmerica is a solar energy development company, focusing on projects that supply commercial customers and utilities companies.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Coast shoppers back in line for Black Friday deals

    Thanksgiving deals lured Coast residents and visitors out shopping and many were back in line early the next morning for more Black Friday sales.

Coast shoppers back in line for Black Friday deals

Coast shoppers back in line for Black Friday deals 1:40

Coast shoppers back in line for Black Friday deals
The Sun Herald is preparing your Black Friday ads. Are you ready? 0:48

The Sun Herald is preparing your Black Friday ads. Are you ready?
Ocean Springs grocery stores redesign to serve fast-paced modern life 1:27

Ocean Springs grocery stores redesign to serve fast-paced modern life

View More Video