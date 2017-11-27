Business

Iraq to receive bids for developing oil, gas fields in June

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 03:14 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

BAGHDAD

Iraq says it will start receiving bids next June for projects to develop nine oil and gas fields in an attempt by the war-ravaged nation to boost energy revenues.

Abdul-Mahdi al-Ameedi, who heads the Oil Ministry's Licensing and Petroleum Contracts Department, said on Monday that detailed energy information on the nine areas in question will be disclosed at the end of this month.

Al-Ameedi says companies that bid on the projects will for the first time be able to take part in the drawing up of the contract, as an incentive for the bidders.

He says five of the nine fields or blocs as they are called are shared with Iran, three with Kuwait and one is located in the Persian Gulf.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Iraq has the world's fourth largest oil reserves.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Coast shoppers back in line for Black Friday deals

    Thanksgiving deals lured Coast residents and visitors out shopping and many were back in line early the next morning for more Black Friday sales.

Coast shoppers back in line for Black Friday deals

Coast shoppers back in line for Black Friday deals 1:40

Coast shoppers back in line for Black Friday deals
The Sun Herald is preparing your Black Friday ads. Are you ready? 0:48

The Sun Herald is preparing your Black Friday ads. Are you ready?
Ocean Springs grocery stores redesign to serve fast-paced modern life 1:27

Ocean Springs grocery stores redesign to serve fast-paced modern life

View More Video