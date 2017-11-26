South Mississippi personnel file for Nov. 26

Bea Ketchum is the new museum manager at Walter Anderson Museum of Art and Anthony Difatta is the new education director. Ketchum recently retired as general manager of Avonlea Antique and Design Gallery, which is one of North Florida/South Georgia’s largest antique galleries. She moved to Ocean Springs and will oversee operations of the museum, gift shop and gallery rentals.
Difatta, a native of Hattiesburg, received his bachelor’s degree in fine arts at USM after a tour with the U.S. Navy in Antarctica. He taught art in a therapy setting for 10 years and for 4 years taught high school art. He also worked as a graphic designer and a professional artist. His artwork has been seen internationally on CD covers, posters, books and film and music festivals, and his paintings have been exhibited across the country. He will lead community art instruction at WAMA and oversee educational programs and tours at the museum.
Silver Slipper Casino recently recognized its October employees of the month, Ricky Brown in player services and Carl Cox in security. Supervisor of the month was Lynn Rice, slot shift manager II.
Stacey Fitzgerald of EXIT Magnolia Coast Realty is a new member of Gulf Coast Association of Realtors. A resident of Gulfport, she received her real estate license on Oct. 12 and joined the association Nov. 17.
IP Casino Resort recognized outstanding team members. Honorees for September were Gloria Atkinson (table games), Cindra Heisler (food and beverage), Linda Stewart (hotel sales), Kimberly Lane (facilities), Jorge Pecua (food and beverage) and Leona Tremont (food and beverage). Third quarter honorees included part-time staff Edward Briggs (environmental services) and Travis Cook (table games), along with team leaders Narissa Behrens (hotel sales), Jerri Gore (food and beverage) and Daniel Guy (Marketing). The Safety Spotlight Award was presented to Caroline Fountain (player development).
