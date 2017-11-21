What stores are open on Thanksgiving? Here’s a list of Black Friday deals on the Coast

Before they head to the stores, families across South Mississippi will make their lists from dozens of advertising circulars that will be stuffed in the Thanksgiving edition of the Sun Herald.
Several dollar stores and pharmacies, along with Walmart, Kmart and Big Lots, will be open all day on Thanksgiving. Here’s when the Thanksgiving doorbuster sales begin at the largest stores:
▪ 2 p.m.: JC Penney
▪ 4 p.m.: Belk, Game Stop
▪ 5 p.m. Best Buy, Kohl’s, Toys R Us
▪ 6 p.m.: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Gulfport Premium Outlets, Kmart, Michael’s, Target, ULTA, Walmart
Biggest deals
Personal-finance website WalletHub ranked Kohl’s at the top of 2017’s Best Stores for Black Friday, saying the retailer has the highest overall discount rate at 66.32 percent, compared to the overall average discount for Black Friday of 37 percent. JC Penney (66.30 percent) and Belk (62.75 percent) also were near the top of the list. The survey showed 28 percent of all discounted Black Friday items were apparel and accessories.
▪ JC Penney: The first in line at JC Penney will be handed a coupon that could be good for $10, $100 or $500
▪ Belk: Gift card giveaways starting at 4 p.m. with a $1,000 winner at every store
▪ Michael’s: Coupons for 25-70 percent off throughout Thanksgiving weekend
▪ Office Depot: Year of free anti-virus protection
▪ Best Buy: A Chromebook for $99 or iPad mini 4 for $275
▪ Petco: Black Friday shoppers get free antlers for their pet and possibly a mystery gift.
▪ Walmart: A 39 inch smart TV for $125 or a 55 inch 4K TV for $298
▪ Lowe’s and Home Depot: $.99 cent poinsettias
Closed Thanksgiving Day
Stores that are closed Thanksgiving and the opening hours Friday:
- Academy Sports (5 a.m.)
- Ashley Homestore (6 a.m.)
- Barnes & Noble (8 a.m.)
- Bath & Body Works (6 a.m.)
- Bed Bath & Beyond (6 a.m.)
- Burkes Outlet (7 a.m.)
- Dillard’s (8 a.m.)
- Edgewater Mall (6 a.m.)
- Harbor Freight (7 a.m.)
- Hobby Lobby (9 a.m.)
- Home Depot (6 a.m.)
- Lowe’s (6 a.m.)
- Marshalls (9:30 a.m.)
- Office Depot and OfficeMax (7:45 a.m.)
- Petco (7 a.m.)
- PetSmart (7 a.m.)
- Pier 1 Imports (8 a.m.)
- Sam’s Club (7 a.m.)
- Sears Hometown Stores (7 a.m.)
- Shoe Carnival (6 a.m.)
- Staples (7 a.m.)
- Stein Mart (7 a.m.)
- TJ Maxx (9:30 a.m.)
- Tractor Supply (6 a.m.)
