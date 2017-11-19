Howard Westbrook M.D.
Howard Westbrook M.D. Courtesy of Stone County Hospital
Howard Westbrook M.D. Courtesy of Stone County Hospital

Business

South Mississippi personnel file for Nov. 19

Sun Herald

November 19, 2017 05:00 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Howard “Bud” Westbrook, M.D. has joined Stone County Hospital as a full-time family physician, seeing walk-in and scheduled patients at Stone County Family Medical Clinic adjacent to the hospital. A graduate of University of Mississippi Medical Center, he completed all post-graduate training at University of Mississippi Department of Family Medicine. He previously practiced with Ocean Springs Family Medical, performed wound care and hyperbaric medicine with South Mississippi Surgeons and was chairman of the Department of Family Practice for Singing River Hospital while practicing at South Coast Family Physicians.

Rory Nelson is the new golf professional at Windance Country Club in Gulfport, Island View Casino Resort’s championship golf club. A native of Lucedale, he played college golf for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and William Carey University in Hattiesburg. He comes to Windance with experience from New Orleans Country Club and Canebrake Country Club in Hattiesburg.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The Sun Herald is preparing your Black Friday ads. Are you ready?

    Behind-the-scenes look at the combination of manpower and machinery that gets the highly anticipated Black Friday inserts into the Thanksgiving edition of the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald is preparing your Black Friday ads. Are you ready?

The Sun Herald is preparing your Black Friday ads. Are you ready? 0:48

The Sun Herald is preparing your Black Friday ads. Are you ready?
Ocean Springs grocery stores redesign to serve fast-paced modern life 1:27

Ocean Springs grocery stores redesign to serve fast-paced modern life
Biloxi nerds help The Wayward Kraken flourish in Biloxi's Vieux Marche 2:08

Biloxi nerds help The Wayward Kraken flourish in Biloxi's Vieux Marche

View More Video