South Mississippi personnel file for Nov. 19

Howard “Bud” Westbrook, M.D. has joined Stone County Hospital as a full-time family physician, seeing walk-in and scheduled patients at Stone County Family Medical Clinic adjacent to the hospital. A graduate of University of Mississippi Medical Center, he completed all post-graduate training at University of Mississippi Department of Family Medicine. He previously practiced with Ocean Springs Family Medical, performed wound care and hyperbaric medicine with South Mississippi Surgeons and was chairman of the Department of Family Practice for Singing River Hospital while practicing at South Coast Family Physicians.
Rory Nelson is the new golf professional at Windance Country Club in Gulfport, Island View Casino Resort’s championship golf club. A native of Lucedale, he played college golf for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and William Carey University in Hattiesburg. He comes to Windance with experience from New Orleans Country Club and Canebrake Country Club in Hattiesburg.
