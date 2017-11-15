Passengers at the Gulfport/Biloxi International Airport can now choose between taxi service or Uber beginning Thursday.
Business

Uber now picking up passengers at Gulfport airport

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

November 15, 2017 4:42 PM

The Gulfport-Biloxi Regional Airport Authority approved an agreement Wednesday with ride-sharing company Uber to begin providing service to the airport on Thursday.

The company is providing service in the Gulfport-Biloxi area and now is expanding operations to include pickup at the airport, said Nicholas Juliano, Uber public affairs manager.

Customers will be able to request a ride through the Uber’s mobile app. The pick-up location is in the ground transportation lane in front of the airport terminal.

Teckie Hinkebein, director of marketing at the airport, said leisure and business travelers are seeking more ground transportation options in South Mississippi.

“Uber will be added to the growing list of amenities that enhance the ease and convenience of flying out of Gulfport-Biloxi,” she said.

Lyft has been providing service at the airport since it reached an agreement with the airport in June.

Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH

