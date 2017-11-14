2018 will be the year of the ‘Smart Community’ in Hancock County

Hancock County officials aren’t waiting for the new year to kick off their 2018 initiative: What Makes a Smart Community.
At 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17, Hancock Chamber Greenways and Scenic By-ways Committee will host a community meeting with Knox Ross, former mayor of Pelahatchie and now a consultant on economic development and workforce training. He also serves on the Southern Rail Commission to bring Amtrak service to New Orleans and the I-20 corridor.
The meeting is at the library at 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis and will be the first in a series of discussion that look at how communities in South Mississippi can become more sustainable, innovative, open, advanced, efficient and service-oriented. Also discussed will be how citizens can encourage development that is in tune with the image and identity of the area.
Allison Anderson of Unabridged Architecture chairs the committee and says everyone is welcome to attend.
Details: 228-467-9048.
Sun Herald
Comments