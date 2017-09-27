Britain's Shadow chancellor John McDonnell, left, is congratulated by Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn after his speech at the Labour Party conference at the Brighton Centre, Brighton, England, Monday Sept. 25, 2017.
Britain's Shadow chancellor John McDonnell, left, is congratulated by Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn after his speech at the Labour Party conference at the Brighton Centre, Brighton, England, Monday Sept. 25, 2017. PA via AP Stefan Rousseau
Britain's Shadow chancellor John McDonnell, left, is congratulated by Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn after his speech at the Labour Party conference at the Brighton Centre, Brighton, England, Monday Sept. 25, 2017. PA via AP Stefan Rousseau

Business

UK Labour leader Corbyn says party on 'threshold of power'

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 4:26 AM

LONDON

British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn says his party is ready to govern and to take over the task of negotiating the country's exit from the European Union.

Corbyn's office says he will say the Labour Party is "on the threshold of power" in a speech Wednesday to the party's annual conference.

Labour stunned pundits and pollsters in June's snap election by reducing Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives to a minority administration. Its plans to boost public spending struck a chord with many austerity-weary voters.

But Labour remains divided over Europe. Some members want to keep Britain inside the bloc's single market after Brexit, but Corbyn is cool to that idea.

In his speech he'll tell May's government to "pull yourself together or make way" for others to negotiate Brexit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Casinos are in a 'great crab war'

Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 1:29

Casinos are in a 'great crab war'
Hotel Pass Christian is a place to get away 2:06

Hotel Pass Christian is a place to get away
25-year evolution of South Mississippi casinos 5:05

25-year evolution of South Mississippi casinos

View More Video