Study: Florida private school choice program sees gains

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2017 photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks at George Mason University Arlington, Va., campus. Low-income students in Florida who attended private schools using a credit scholarship program were more likely to go to college than their peers in public schools, according to a study released Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. "This will give a shot in the arm to Betsy DeVos and her campaign to expand school choice program," said Mike Petrilli, the president of the conservative Thomas B. Fordham Institute. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo