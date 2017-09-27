FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2017 photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks at George Mason University Arlington, Va., campus. Low-income students in Florida who attended private schools using a credit scholarship program were more likely to go to college than their peers in public schools, according to a study released Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. "This will give a shot in the arm to Betsy DeVos and her campaign to expand school choice program," said Mike Petrilli, the president of the conservative Thomas B. Fordham Institute.
Business

Study: Florida private school choice program sees gains

By MARIA DANILOVA Associated Press

September 27, 2017 2:37 AM

WASHINGTON

Low-income students in Florida who attended private schools using a tax credit scholarship program were more likely to go to college than their peers in public schools, according to a study.

The findings by the non-partisan Urban Institute released Wednesday stood in contrast with some of the recent studies of similar private school choice programs that had mixed results.

The Trump administration has been pushing for expanded school choice across the nation. Critics say such programs are ineffective and may discriminate against students.

Lead researcher Matthew Chingos says that Florida students saw visible gains in terms of college access.

Tax-credit scholarships are a type of voucher program where scholarships are funded by corporate donations by companies that then receive tax credits.

  Comments  

