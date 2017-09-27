Business

Water leak shuts down elevators at One World Trade Center

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 1:23 AM

NEW YORK

An air conditioning leak at One World Trade Center in New York City sent water cascading down a stairwell and trapped a handful of people inside two elevators for about two hours.

Firefighters were able to rescue the trapped elevator passengers around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. No one was injured, but Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesman Steve Coleman says three people were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Office worker Julius Byrd says they received an order over the intercom to shelter in place before the leak was contained, which made him nervous given the history of the World Trade Center complex.

Soon after the people were rescued, building officials announced the leak had been addressed and the building was safe.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Casinos are in a 'great crab war'

Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 1:29

Casinos are in a 'great crab war'
Hotel Pass Christian is a place to get away 2:06

Hotel Pass Christian is a place to get away
25-year evolution of South Mississippi casinos 5:05

25-year evolution of South Mississippi casinos

View More Video