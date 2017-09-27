Councilman who was forced to resign plans comeback bid

A New Jersey city councilman who was forced to resign due to an ordinance he helped enact says he plans to run for office again.
Forty-seven-year-old Joseph Camilleri resigned in June after his son applied for a job with Saddle Brook police. The Record reports (https://njersy.co/2hvMVAX ) Camilleri helped pass an anti-nepotism ordinance that banned immediate relatives of council members from being hired for municipal positions.
Camilleri was replaced by former Board of Education President David Gierek. Camilleri says he plans to run as an independent in November against Gierek, a Democrat.
Saddle Brook Mayor Bob White, a Democrat, says he feels Camilleri is violating the spirit of the anti-nepotism ordinance by deciding to run.
Camilleri says the ordinance does not prevent him from running.
