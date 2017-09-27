Wyoming inmates train mustangs, learn life lessons

In a Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 photo, Levi Wardell lets a mustang sniff a saddle before placing it on the horse's back at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton, Wyoming. Teaching a wild horse to trust humans, follow simple commands and eventually accept a sadde and rider is a months-long process. Wardell said he'd never been around the animals before coming to prison, but "I definitely want horses in my life." Inmates at the minimum security prison care for and train horses rounded up from Wyoming's wild herds. Casper Star-Tribune via AP Alan Rogers