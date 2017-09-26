Construction starts on models of proposed Mexico border wall

FILE - In this June 13, 2013 file photo, hands from Daniel Zambrano of Tijuana, Mexico, hold on to the bars that make up the border wall separating the U.S. and Mexico as the border meets the Pacific Ocean in San Diego. The federal government said Tuesday, Sept. 26, 20127, that contractors began building eight prototypes of President Donald Trump's proposed border wall with Mexico, hitting a milestone toward a key campaign pledge. Gregory Bull, file AP Photo