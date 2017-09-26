Business

Syngenta settles US farmer lawsuits in China corn trade case

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 1:13 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

Swiss agribusiness giant Syngenta has agreed to settle tens of thousands of U.S. lawsuits by farmers over the company's rollout of a genetically engineered corn seed variety before China approved it for imports.

Terms weren't disclosed in the deal reached Tuesday.

Syngenta began selling Viptera to U.S. farmers for the 2011 growing season. But China didn't approve it until 2014. The lawsuits allege Syngenta's move wrecked China as a market for U.S. corn and resulted in price drops that hurt all producers.

Syngenta had argued it was larger market forces, not China's rejection of Viptera, that drove corn prices down.

Syngenta says the settlement would establish a fund to pay claims. The company says details will be announced after the agreement is submitted for court approval later this year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Casinos are in a 'great crab war'

Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 1:29

Casinos are in a 'great crab war'
Hotel Pass Christian is a place to get away 2:06

Hotel Pass Christian is a place to get away
25-year evolution of South Mississippi casinos 5:05

25-year evolution of South Mississippi casinos

View More Video