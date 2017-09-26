Business

Ex-NY Senate leader Skelos gets new trial in corruption case

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 10:21 AM

NEW YORK

Former New York state Senate leader Dean Skelos has been granted a new trial in his corruption case.

A federal appeals court said Tuesday the jury was wrongly instructed. That's in light of a recent Supreme Court ruling narrowing the definition of what it takes to convict a public official.

Skelos was convicted on extortion, bribery and conspiracy charges and sentenced last year to five years in prison. The Republican has remained free on appeal.

The same court overturned former state Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver's separate corruption conviction this summer on the same grounds. He's a Democrat.

Silver and Skelos were the state's two most powerful lawmakers, hammering out deals on the state budget and legislation.

