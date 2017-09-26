Comic legend Stan Lee to raise money for Irma victims

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, comic book writer Stan Lee strikes a "Spider-Man" pose at the "Extraordinary: Stan Lee" tribute event at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, Calif. Lee is raising money for victims of Hurricane Irma while in Florida for the MegaCon Tampa Bay convention in Tampa on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. Lee says he feels everyone should do their part to help victims of the storm, and he is auctioning off a one-on-one meal, as well as artwork from his personal collection, during his panel at the convention on Friday. Photo by Chris Pizzello