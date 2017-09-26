Business

Greek media workers on 24-hour strike over health care fund

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 3:48 AM

ATHENS, Greece

Greece is under a news blackout after the country's biggest press union called a 24-hour strike to protest the feared closure of a special health care fund for media employees.

No news programs are being broadcast Tuesday and websites aren't renewing their news content, while newspapers won't be published Wednesday.

The Athens Journalists' Union is pressing for assistance from the government and media companies to help keep the troubled fund afloat.

Greece's news media have been hard hit by the country's financial crisis, which caused a sharp drop in advertising revenues and subscriptions, and unemployment is high among journalists.

The strike ends 6 a.m. Wednesday.

