NYC mayor pushes for Amazon HQ, prefers shopping in stores

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 12:55 AM

NEW YORK

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he would like Amazon to open its second headquarters in New York, adding that he has never purchased anything from the online retailer and prefers shopping in stores.

The Democratic mayor said Monday his administration is working on a pitch for Amazon to build its second headquarters in New York. Earlier this month, the company announced it intends to set up a second headquarters outside of Seattle — which would come with an estimated 50,000 jobs.

De Blasio says he believes in bricks and mortar but meant no disrespect to Amazon. He says his wife does order from the retailer.

Earlier in the month, Amazon revealed plans to open a new warehouse in Staten Island, creating 2,250 full-time jobs.

