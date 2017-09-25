Business

Vermont Milk Commission to meet for the first time in years

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 11:16 PM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

The Vermont Milk Commission is going to be getting an update on the health of the state's dairy industry.

Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts says Tuesday's meeting in Montpelier will be the first the commission has held in several years.

Among other topics, commission members will be getting an overview of milk prices, the capacity of processing plants and the health of Vermont's artisan cheese industry.

Dairy remains by far Vermont's largest agricultural sector, accounting for more than 70 percent of Vermont's agricultural sales and contributing $2.2 billion in economic activity each year.

The dairy industry also provides between 6,000 and 7,000 jobs and Vermont farms make 63 percent of the milk produced in New England. Each cow accounts for $12,500 in economic activity each year.

