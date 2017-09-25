Business

A-Basin, Loveland making snow with aim of October opening

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 9:41 PM

DENVER

The race to become the first ski resort in Colorado to open for the season has begun.

Loveland and Arapahoe Basin have fired up their snow guns in the hope of opening sometime next month. Loveland spokesman John Sellers tells The Denver Post that 4 inches (10.2 centimeters) of snow fell at the resort Saturday, and cool, dry conditions allowed crews to begin spraying man-made snow early Monday morning.

He says the resort will open as soon as there is an 18-inch (45.7-centimeter) base and tree-to-tree coverage.

A-Basin started making snow Sunday night.

Chris Linsmayer, a spokesman for Colorado Ski Country USA, says A-Basin and Loveland are typically the first ski resorts in the state to open.

