ADB raises Asia growth forecast as global conditions improve

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017 file photo, construction workers smoke outside of a construction site in the central business district in Beijing. The Asian Development Bank is raising its growth forecast for Asia’s developing economies because global trade and conditions in the world’s biggest economies are improving more than expected. The Manila-based lender said Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, it now predicts the region’s economy will expand 5.9 percent this year and 5.8 percent in 2018. Mark Schiefelbein, File AP Photo