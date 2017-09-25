Semi-autonomous Cadillacs en route to dealerships

FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016, file photo shows the Cadillac logo on display on a vehicle at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. General Motors' Cadillac luxury brand is embarking on a cross-country drive to show off its version of a car that almost drives itself on the freeway. A dozen Cadillac CT6 sedans will leave the brand's New York headquarters Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, and head for Los Angeles as cars with the "Super Cruise" system start arriving at dealerships. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo