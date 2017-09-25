Airbnb launches local tours in NYC with Sarah Jessica Parker

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2015 file photo, Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Broadway opening night of "Hamilton" in New York. Parker of "Sex and the City" fame will be taking four guests shoe-shopping at Bloomingdale’s, then sending them to the New York City Ballet as part of an Airbnb launch of local tours and other experiences in New York. Parker’s listing goes live Tuesday, with four spots at $400 each, first come first served. The money will benefit the New York City Ballet, where Parker is a board member. Photo by Charles Sykes