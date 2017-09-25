Business

Bank of England warns about UK's consumer credit growth

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 3:52 AM

LONDON

The Bank of England is warning of "a pocket of risk" in the rapid growth of consumer credit in the British economy.

Though it says that it is "not a material risk to economic growth" as consumer credit only accounts for 11 percent of household debt, the bank says the increase is a "risk to banks' ability to withstand severe economic downturns" because consumer credit is the asset class that is "disproportionately more likely to default."

The bank's Financial Policy Committee said Monday that lenders have been "underestimating the losses they could incur in a downturn."

The committee, which assesses financial risks to the British economy, also said that overall risks to the country's financial stability from domestic sources "are broadly unchanged" and "at a standard level."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Casinos are in a 'great crab war'

Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 1:29

Casinos are in a 'great crab war'
Hotel Pass Christian is a place to get away 2:06

Hotel Pass Christian is a place to get away
25-year evolution of South Mississippi casinos 5:05

25-year evolution of South Mississippi casinos

View More Video