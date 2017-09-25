Business

The Latest: Philippines respects split on ASEAN statement

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 2:20 AM

YANGON, Myanmar

The Latest on the continuing exodus of Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar violence (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

The Philippines says it respects Malaysia's decision to dissociate itself from a statement on Myanmar's Rakhine state issued by Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano as chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Malaysia said Sunday the statement misrepresents the reality of the situation, omits reference to Rohingya Muslims and was not based on consensus — a rare public spat in ASEAN, which prides itself on deciding issues by consensus.

Manila's Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday the Philippines, as ASEAN chair, issued the statement taking into account sentiments of other members of the 10-member regional bloc and after consulting Malaysia.

The ASEAN chairman's statement condemned the attacks against Myanmar security forces and all acts of violence which resulted in loss of civilian lives and displacement of large numbers of people.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Casinos are in a 'great crab war'

Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 1:29

Casinos are in a 'great crab war'
Hotel Pass Christian is a place to get away 2:06

Hotel Pass Christian is a place to get away
25-year evolution of South Mississippi casinos 5:05

25-year evolution of South Mississippi casinos

View More Video