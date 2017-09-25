Business

State retirement system boss gets $50,000 bonus

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 2:13 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

The Virginia Retirement System director is getting a $50,000 bonus, which state officials said helps to make her salary more competitive.

The retirement systems recently told lawmakers that director Patricia Bishop is receiving a $50,000 tax-deferred supplement, bringing her total compensation to about $250,000.

The system's board of trustees approved the bonus after considering that the average salary for similar officials in other states was about $245,000 in 2016.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported earlier this year that the system reached a historic high of $74 billion and had 11.8 percent return on investments in the last fiscal year.

