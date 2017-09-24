Business

Mexico border crossing to reopen 12 hours ahead of schedule

The Associated Press

September 24, 2017 8:01 PM

SAN DIEGO

U.S. officials expect to reopen freeway lanes to Mexico at the busiest border crossing with the United States about 12 hours ahead of a scheduled 57-hour shutdown for southbound traffic.

The U.S. General Services Administration announced Sunday it will reopen four of five southbound lanes at the San Ysidro border crossing at midnight instead of at noon on Monday.

One lane will remain closed for further construction to realign Interstate 5 to feed into a renovated arrival point.

Detoured traffic into Mexico was unusually light over the weekend as motorists heeded calls to avoid driving to Tijuana from San Diego.

Once the $741 million expansion is completed in 2019, there will be twice the number of lanes to handle the estimated 40,000 vehicles that pass through San Ysidro on weekends.

