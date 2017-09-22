Illinois selects Camelot Group to manage state lottery

The state of Illinois has chosen a private firm to manage its lottery.
The Camelot Group, which runs the lottery in Great Britain, was the only company bidding to take over management of the Illinois Lottery from a firm whose tenure was rocky. Camelot Group will run the lottery through a subsidiary called Camelot Illinois, which will be headquartered in Chicago.
Acting Illinois Lottery Director Greg Smith on Friday pointed to Camelot's success in managing lotteries throughout the world. He said Camelot and Illinois have common goals to grow the player base, introduce new technology and "ensure responsiveness to public needs and concerns."
Camelot will replace Northstar Lottery Group, which was the first private manager of a state lottery. Northstar's tenure was its failure to keep its projections and disagreements with lottery officials.
