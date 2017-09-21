Business

New Mexico insurance regulator opposes GOP health overhaul

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 6:55 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.

New Mexico's top insurance regulator says a Republican drive to erase the Affordable Care Act would cripple the state's efforts to provide health coverage to the poor.

Insurance Superintendent John Franchini says the so-called Graham-Cassidy bill would greatly hinder New Mexico's efforts to provide health care to individuals and families living just above the federal poverty level. He hopes the initiative fails.

Senate Republicans continued a final push Thursday to repeal much of President Barack Obama's health care law. Their bill would end the Medicaid expansion and subsidies for people buying private insurance and combine the money into new block grants for states.

Meanwhile, New Mexico Medicaid officials have proposed adding monthly premiums and expanding co-payments to more patients to limit state expenses. Currently only isolated copayments are collected.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Casinos are in a 'great crab war'

Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 1:29

Casinos are in a 'great crab war'
Hotel Pass Christian is a place to get away 2:06

Hotel Pass Christian is a place to get away
25-year evolution of South Mississippi casinos 5:05

25-year evolution of South Mississippi casinos

View More Video