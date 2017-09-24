Personnel file for Sept. 24

Dennis Oliver of Gulfport has been appointed to a one-year term on the Board of Trustees for the Kiwanis Children’s Fund. A member of Kiwanis for 40 years, he served the Kiwanis Board of Trustees. He’s been elected as governor for the Louisiana-Mississippi-West Tennessee District, lieutenant governor and club president. He was membership chairman for the Iodine Deficiency Disorders campaign coordinator and advisor for K-Kids, Terrific Kids and Key Club International. He also is a board member of de L’Eppe Deaf Center and a volunteer at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center.
August Employees of the Month at Silver Slipper Casino are Penny Denney, who works at the buffet, and Lainey Perrot, in the surveillance department. The Supervisor/Manager of the Month for August is Christy Brumfield, player services supervisor.
Long Beach Chamber of Commerce presented Susan Molesworth with the Fred Walker Educator of the Year Award. She has worked in special education for 30 years and taught every grade from 1st through 12th in four states. She has a bachelor’s degree in Special Education, earned her master’s degree in School Guidance and Counseling from USM in 2000 and her Administrator License in 2012. She is Special Education Director for Long Beach School District and oversees the Gifted Department, Section 504, and Teacher Support Teams for the District.
Jackson-George Regional Library System recently selected Pamela Armstrong to manage the Pascagoula Public Library. A reception for her will be from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday at the library. She graduated from Michigan State University and received her MLIS from Wayne State University in Detroit, and has worked in libraries for more than 27 years.
Huntington Ingalls Industries’ president and CEO Mike Petters received the 2017 Owen B. Butler Education Excellence Award that honors exceptional commitment to quality education, skills development and workforce development programs. In 2016, Petters established the HII Scholarship Fund to annually provide scholarships for children of its employees, including those at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, who are pursuing college or technical/vocation degrees or are enrolled in pre-K school readiness programs. Petters donates his annual salary to fund the program.
Firefighters who graduated from the seven-week National Fire Protection Association 1001 Firefighter I-II course at Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson are: Brian Kozlowski with the Gautier Fire Department, Chance Seymour with the Ocean Springs Fire Department and Robert Labat and Adam Torres with the Bay St. Louis Fire Department.
Gulf Coast Association of Realtors announces two new members. Xavier Lane of D’Iberville, received his real estate license Aug. 23 and works with Coldwell Banker Alfonso Realty. Thomas Reynolds of Ocean Springs received his license July 5 and works with Coldwell Banker Smith Homes.
David Utley, who was a chef at Hollywood Casino Bay St. Louis and the Grand Casino in Biloxi, now is cooking at Bonfire Grill & Pub in the town of Broken Bow, Nebraska.
