Ikea announces Glendale site for 2nd store in Phoenix area

Glendale officials are celebrating word from Ikea that the home furnishings retailer has chosen the Phoenix suburb for its second store in the metro area.
Ikea says it is submitting plans to Glendale, with construction planned to begin in fall 2018 and the store to open in spring 2020.
Ikea already has a store in Tempe on the other side of the metro area. That store is the chain's only one in Arizona.
The Glendale store would be located on the southeast corner of the Loop 101 freeway and Bethany Home Road. The site is near the University of Phoenix Stadium, Gila River Arena and existing retail outlets.
Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps says Ikea's selection of Glendale will accelerate growth and development of the area.
