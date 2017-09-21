Man dies after contracting Legionnaire's disease

New York City health officials say a resident in a Queens high-rise apartment building has died after contracting Legionnaires' disease.
A second person in the same apartment building also contracted the disease but recovered. Both cases were reported in a two-month period.
The New York City Department of Health is working with the building management to test the plumbing for legionella bacteria.
Symptoms of the disease are similar to the flu. In 2015, there were multiple clusters of Legionnaires' disease in the Bronx. Twelve people died in the largest one, which was in the South Bronx.
