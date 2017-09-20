Business

New plaintiffs added to lawsuit over chemical plant fire

The Associated Press

September 20, 2017 11:08 PM

HOUSTON

Eleven plaintiffs, including a 4-year-old girl, have joined the $1 million lawsuit against a Houston-area chemical plant rocked by explosions after floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey inundated the facility.

Six deputies and one EMS official filed a lawsuit in Harris County Court earlier this month, saying fumes from an Aug. 31 explosion in Crosby left them vomiting and gasping for breath. The Houston Chronicle reports six more first responders along with five residents joined the case Wednesday, saying they've suffered from everything from burning eyes to bronchitis following the explosions.

French-owned Arkema had warned explosions were inevitable after Harvey's floodwaters engulfed the backup generators, knocking out the refrigeration necessary to keep the organic peroxides being stored there from degrading and catching fire.

Arkema has said it will "vigorously defend" the lawsuit.

