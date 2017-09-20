Business

Tractor rig hits historic bridge that's now closed



September 20, 2017 2:04 AM

VANCLEAVE, Miss.

The historic Red Creek Bridge will remain closed while state engineers inspect it following a crash that damaged its steel trusses and left a hole in the bridge deck.

The Sun Herald reports Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins says a track hoe was being pulled by a 1978 GMC Brigadier that crashed into the bridge Tuesday morning. The track hoe was pulled off its trailer onto its side.

Significant damages to the bridge north of Vancleave mean commuters will have to make what Mississippi Department of Transportation engineer Kelly Castleberry describes as a significant detour.

The bridge, built in 1959, is known for its steel trusses, which give it a distinctive look in bridgework from that era. It has been deemed eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.

