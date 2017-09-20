Business

New Delaware law will expand cancer treatment options

The Associated Press

September 20, 2017 2:04 AM

NEWARK, Del.

Cancer patients in Delaware will soon have more treatment option under legislation being signed by Gov. John Carney.

A bill to be signed Wednesday requires health insurers to cover any medically appropriate drug that has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of stage 4 metastatic cancer and other cancers without requiring proof that the patient failed to respond to a different drug or drugs.

The bill, which is based on similar legislation in Georgia inspired by former president Jimmy Carter's recent battle with cancer, requires that the use of the drug or drugs is supported by national clinical guidelines and standards of care, and peer reviewed medical literature.

