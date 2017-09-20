Business

Small airplane makes emergency landing in West Virginia

The Associated Press

September 20, 2017 1:54 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

Airport officials say a small plane with three people on board encountered a landing gear problem and had to make an emergency landing in West Virginia.

Yeager Airport in Charleston says in a news release that the twin-engine aircraft landed Tuesday and those on board exited the plane safely.

The statement says the plane had left from Frederick, Maryland, to complete an aerial surveying job in West Virginia when it encountered a problem with its front landing gear.

The plane circled the airport to burn auxiliary fuel before landing.

