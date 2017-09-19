New York invests $69M in upgrades for local water systems

New York state is making a $69 million investment in local water and sewer projects.
The state announced the funding on Tuesday. It will support projects in 12 towns, cities and towns as part of a state program that aims to help local governments complete water projects they couldn't afford on their own. Communities set to receive funds include the city of Kingston, Westchester County and Albany County.
The money will go out in the form of grants and zero-interest or low-interest loans.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says investments in clean water are critical to supporting the economy and health of New Yorkers while also protecting the environment.
