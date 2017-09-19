Business

Hassan introduces $1,000 tax credit bill

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 11:12 PM

CONCORD, N.H.

Middle-class families would get a $1,000 tax credit under a bill being introduced by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.

Hassan, a Democrat, says her Middle Class Tax Break Act would apply to families who have earned income up to $200,000. It would also provide a $500 tax credit for individuals with earned income up to $100,000.

Hassan says giving a tax cut to middle class families will help drive economic growth. She also has co-sponsored legislation to expand the earned income tax credit and child tax credit, and a measure to help people refinance student loan debt.

