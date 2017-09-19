Coast families with disabilities can get help with a down payment on a home

A free workshop on Sept. 29 will inform Coast residents who have a family member with a disability how they might qualify for a $22,000 grant to purchase their first home.
The workshop is sponsored by Mississippi Home of Your Own for residents of Harrison and surrounding counties. It is from 3-5 p.m. at the Handsboro Community Center, 1890 Switzer Road, Gulfport, and registration is not required to attend.
Applicants of the HOYO program must attend a homebuyer education seminar to be considered for financial assistance in purchasing a home.
HOYO is a program of University of Southern Mississippi Institute for Disability Studies and since 1997 has assisted 685 families in 65 Mississippi counties in becoming homeowners.
Details: 888-671-0051 or 601-266-4097
