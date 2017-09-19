Business

Pierogis made for Broadway find new home in restaurant

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 1:53 AM

NEW YORK

Producers of the now-closed Broadway musical "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812" are keeping enthusiasm in the show going by opening a place to serve pierogis like the ones made for show attendees.

The New York restaurant is called Samovarchik and is located on the Lower East Side.

The New York Times reports it offers a menu of Russian specialties, including the pierogis made for the musical.

"Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812" served pierogis to audience members at the beginning of the show. The musical is an adaptation of a segment of the novel "War and Peace" by Leo Tolstoy.

The menu is based on recipes of Lena Gambourg, the mother of producer Roman Gambourg.

