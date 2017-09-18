Judge: Ex-NFL players may be targets for 'misleading' offers

FILE - This Aug. 9, 2014 file photo shows an NFL logo on a goal post padding before a preseason NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit. A federal judge overseeing the NFL’s $1 billion concussion settlement with former players says she’s concerned they're being targeted by claims service providers, lenders and other groups seeking a share of the money. At a hearing in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, U.S. District Judge Anita Brody will hear allegations unscrupulous third-party providers have been taking advantage of players with significant brain damage. Rick Osentoski, File AP Photo