Lawmakers return to work, considering dozens of bills

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 11:12 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Rhode Island lawmakers are returning to work on bills that were caught in legislative limbo when the General Assembly abruptly adjourned in June amid a budget dispute.

Both chambers convene Tuesday afternoon.

The Democratic-dominated House of Representatives and Senate plan to reconcile differences between bills they passed to mandate paid time off for workers who call in sick to send legislation to Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo (ray-MAHN'-doh).

Both chambers also plan to reconcile differences between bills to require anyone subject to a domestic protective order issued by a court to surrender guns.

The Senate is scheduled to vote on a highly contested bill to create a highway surveillance system to scan license plates. The bill already passed the House.

Lawmakers are considering dozens of bills. A package of bills aims to reform the probation and parole system.

