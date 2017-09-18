Mechanics at auto dealerships approve contract, end strike

Mechanics at Chicago-area auto dealerships have approved a four-year contract, ending a strike that lasted for seven weeks.
Automobile Mechanics' Local 701 says the offer voted on Sunday was the fourth since the strike began Aug. 1.
The walkout involved nearly 2,000 mechanics at almost 140 new-car dealerships. Some dealerships had to stop doing repairs during the strike. Mechanics will see their base pay increase. The contract also addresses issues including the advancement of semi-skilled workers.
Mark Bilek, spokesman for the dealerships' New Car Dealership Committee, says in a statement that the automobile dealers "are relieved to have the work stoppage behind them" and are ready for customers to return starting Monday morning.
