Group to host memorial for murder victims at UMA

The University of Maine at Augusta will host a day to pay tribute to the memory of people who have been murdered.
The Maine Day of Remembrance will be held Monday, Sept. 25 at the Augusta campus and will feature multiple speakers and music. The Kennebec Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2jDcwZd ) the families of homicide victims who attend are encouraged to bring a small framed photo of them for display at a memorial.
Arthur Jette, Maine's chapter leader for the group Parents of Murdered Children, says it's important to remember how families are impacted by the deaths of loved ones.
The group maintains a permanent memorial in Augusta to honor homicide victims connected to Maine.
